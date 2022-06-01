×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Plane lands in middle of road near Stellenbosch

01 June 2022 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on the R44, Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town.
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on the R44, Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of the road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

ER24 said one of the plane's occupants sustained serious injuries while the other escaped with minor injuries.

The men were found seated near the downed aircraft on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand, the paramedic service said.

They were transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

It’s plane to see, Nepal is the world’s riskiest place for flying

A plane carrying 22 people crashed in the Himalayan mountains on Sunday, the 10th fatal crash in as many years
World
1 day ago

Travel demand sees Dutch airline increase flights to and from SA

Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to the Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two  ...
News
2 days ago

Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights, saying it can’t afford to fly

Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, has grounded its flights from Wednesday.
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux