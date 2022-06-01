×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South African aviator killed in crash during air show in Zimbabwe

01 June 2022 - 16:47 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
South African pilot Mark Sampson was killed in a crash in Zimbabwe on Tuesday night.
South African pilot Mark Sampson was killed in a crash in Zimbabwe on Tuesday night.
Image: Marksmen Aerobatic Team

A South African aviator was killed when his aerobatic aircraft crashed during an air show display at Charles Prince Airport in Zimbabwe. 

The incident happened on Tuesday night. 

The pilot has been identified as 54-year-old Mark “Sammy” Sampson from Marksmen Aviation Team.

In a statement, Marksmen Aviation Team described Sampson as an “outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend”.

“It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the Marksmen Aerobatic Team can confirm that Mark Sampson ... perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The Marksmen Aerobatic Team were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi, where the team had performed a successful aerobatic formation display at the Kenyan Defence Force (KDF) Museum Air Show, held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

“The Marksmen Aerobatic Team is devastated and we are working with the Zimbabwean authorities,” read their statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

Sampson started his flying career in 1990 at age 22 and was trained by the South African Air Force (SAAF). He was a former captain at Cathay Pacific and a first officer at Nationwide Airlines.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Right wing broke off in midair’: Details released of crash that killed aerobatic pilot

The right wing of a high-performance sport aircraft broke off in mid-air before it crashed at a farm outside Pretoria East, the SA Civil Aviation ...
News
6 months ago

SA pilot killed in Eswatini helicopter crash identified

The pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Eswatini en route to SA on Tuesday morning has been identified as Gary Fox.
News
7 months ago

Tail rotor failure blamed for fatal 2019 game capture chopper crash

The 2019 crash that killed a veteran game capture pilot and left his passenger severely injured and traumatised was caused by a tail rotor failure, ...
News
6 months ago

Netcare 911 helicopter crash victims remembered at memorial service

More than 100 family members and close friends from across the country attended the memorial service to lay wreaths at the site and remember their ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux