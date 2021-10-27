SA pilot killed in Eswatini helicopter crash identified

The pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Eswatini en route to Johannesburg on Tuesday morning has been identified as Gary Fox.

Fox, 54 had been the sole person onboard the Namibian B206 helicopter which was en route to Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg before crashing shortly after 8am in the Mhlambanyatsi area, 18km south of the country’s capital Mbabane.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Nicole Roos, director at Heliworx Aviation, a company in which Fox was a partner, confirmed the news.