'Bheki Cele must go' — SA shocked at rising crime levels
The latest crime statistics have led to calls for the transformation of the criminal justice system to ensure the safety of all South Africans.
Murder, sexual offences, attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm are some of the crimes on the rise.
Murder increased by 22.2%, sexual offences 13.7%, attempted murder 24.8% and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm by 18.1%. Common assault and common robbery increased by 17.6% and 13% respectively.
[CHILDREN] The murder of children recorded a 37.2% increase in the first three months of 2022. #CrimeStats— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 3, 2022
Twitter users called on police minister Bheki Cele and the government to take a stand against crime. Others said Cele and his team should resign or be fired for failing at their jobs.
Crimes against children were particularly concerning, as SA observes child protection week.
The Cape Town Central Police Station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first quarter of the year. It recorded 2,653 serious crimes from January to March, an increase of 54.2% from 2021.
Here are some reactions:
Ten thousands eight hundred and Eighteen (10818) cases of rape....— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) June 3, 2022
@CyrilRamaphosa we know gore wa palelwa Mara Bheki Cele must go, the crime in this country is very bad. We are all in danger #SenzoMeyiwatrial #ramaphosamustgo pic.twitter.com/uyDg8dPzQa— Ompha (@Motho_Analysis) June 3, 2022
Over 3000 kidnapping cases were reported in the first quarter of this year. Majority of those were reported in the Gauteng province. Police Commissioner Bheki Cele say,“Police alone cannot fight against crime and requires partnership with trusted community members.” #crimestats— Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) June 3, 2022
Anywhere else in the world, if the murder rate increased by 23% and rapes increased by 14%, the poliuce minister and the police commisioner would resign.— Jon Gericke (@JonGericke) June 3, 2022
Imagine your performance appraisal looked like the Crime Stats.... You would be fired immediately. Cele must go!— Jonathan 💚🇿🇦🏴 (@Jonathank38) June 3, 2022
No this is bad and cannot be acceptable.— Totolo1k 🇿🇦 (@totolo1k) June 3, 2022
Bheki Cele has blood on his hands. Almost 40% increase in child murders. #CrimeStats— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) June 3, 2022
