South Africa

'Bheki Cele must go' — SA shocked at rising crime levels

03 June 2022 - 13:31
There were 3,306 kidnappings reported between January and March this year, an increase of 109.2% compared to the same time last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozzi

The latest crime statistics have led to calls for the transformation of the criminal justice system to ensure the safety of all South Africans. 

Murder, sexual offences, attempted murder and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm are some of the crimes on the rise.

Murder increased by 22.2%, sexual offences 13.7%, attempted murder 24.8% and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm by 18.1%. Common assault and common robbery increased by 17.6% and 13% respectively. 

Twitter users called on police minister Bheki Cele and the government to take a stand against crime. Others said Cele and his team should resign or be fired for failing at their jobs.

Crimes against children were particularly concerning, as SA observes child protection week.

The Cape Town Central Police Station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first quarter of the year. It recorded 2,653 serious crimes from January to March, an increase of 54.2% from 2021. 

Here are some reactions: 

