South Africa

CRIME STATS | Serious crimes highest at CT Central police station, up 54.2%

03 June 2022 - 09:11
A police officer at Cape Town Central police station.
Image: Aron Hyman
Image: Aron Hyman

Cape Town Central police station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first quarter of the year.

This is according to a briefing by police in parliament on Friday before the release of detailed crime stats expected at 12 noon.

The station recorded 2,653 serious crimes from January to March — an increase of 54.2% from last year.

The statistics this year compare lockdown level 1 in 2022 to lockdown level 3 in 2021.

Honeydew station in Gauteng recorded the second highest numbers with 2,149 — an increase of 5.6% — followed by Durban Central with 2,037 (11.9%).

Four police stations in the top 30 recorded a lower number when compared to the previous year. This includes Pinetown and Plessislaer in KwaZulu-Natal with 1,516 and 1,494 respectively, a difference of -7.7% and -2.1%.

Kraaifontein in the Western Cape recorded 1,450, a difference of -1%, and Witbank in Mpumalanga, with 1,366, a difference of 11%.

TimesLIVE

