South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled for 10am

03 June 2022 - 10:11

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in Pretoria on Friday. 

A  lawyer representing one of the accused claimed evidence collected from the crime scene in 2014 was planted. 

On Thursday advocate Zandile Mshololo continued to dispute the testimony of the state’s first witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia. 

“The reason you did not mention the crucial evidence you are telling court now is because these exhibits (evidence) never existed. You never retrieved them from the crime scene and there is no record as to where they were stored because they were planted from the crime scene and there is no tracking record of the exhibits,” Mshololo said when she cross-examined Mosia. 

TimesLIVE

