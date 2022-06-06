KZN police commissioner condemns 'old' video calling for June 16 police station shutdown

No-one will shut down any police station in KwaZulu-Natal on June 16, provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said on Monday.

Mkhwanazi condemned the circulation of a video threatening the shutdown of police stations.

In the video, which is circulating in KwaZulu-Natal, an individual threatens to close all police stations on June 16.

“While we are aware that this is an old video, we appeal to members of the public to refrain from circulating this video as this will be playing into the hands of mischievous individuals who clearly want to spread panic among the community,” said Mkhwanazi.

“We want to reassure the public that we will not allow anyone to close any police station in this province and we will act decisively if any attempts are made to disrupt services offered to the community at our police stations.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.