Water woes in KZN — Umgeni Water gives us a rundown

A contractor has been appointed to begin repair work on two large pipelines that transfer raw water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights water treatment plant for the treatment and supply of potable water to eThekwini Metro.

The next steps after the appointment of the contractor are to establish a site from where work will be managed and provide a detailed project implementation plan to Umgeni Water.

Two pipelines were extensively damaged in the April floods and this occurred in Wushini, Inanda, Durban. These two pipelines and two others transport raw water to the Durban Heights water treatment plant. The two pipelines that were not damaged continue to transfer water to the Durban Heights plant.

Due to the temporary decommissioning of the two damaged pipelines, Umgeni Water has had to use three shaft pumps to transfer water from Inanda Dam to the plant to augment raw water supply. Additional water is also being sent through the two functioning Nagle Dam-Durban Heights plant pipelines.

There is currently a deficit in raw water supply to the plant and consequently reduced production and supply of potable water (drinking water). The shortfall amounts to, on average, between 40 million and 50 million litres per day. The shortfall will remain until the two pipelines are repaired and recommissioned.

Repair of the two pipelines is expected to be a 10-12 month project. One of the pipelines is steel and the other concrete. They are high pressure and transport large volumes of raw water.

Status of Potable Water Production as at June 3:

The Northern Region: The Hazelmere water treatment plant, outside Verulam, was producing 60 million litres (60 Ml/d) of potable water (drinking water) on Friday. This is 15 million litres less than its average daily production of 75 million litres and is due to repairs that are being conducted on the Aquatan roof liner of the floating deck of reservoir 2 at the plant, which was damaged during the rains in April this year.

The reduced production was necessitated by partial shutdown of the plant for the work to be undertaken. The work was scheduled to be completed last Friday, after which production will be ramped up to reach 75 million litres.

The municipalities of eThekwini Metro and iLembe District Municipality and a private sector entity, Siza Water, are supplied from the Hazelmere plant. In the meantime, while work progresses, customers have continued to effectively manage and supply to consumers the reduced amounts of water being supplied to them. Umgeni Water wishes to thank the customers for their co-operation and assistance in this regard.