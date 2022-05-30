Fed-up Tongaat community protests after 50 days without water
Hundreds of irate residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest over still not having water almost two months after the deadly floods in April.
A group of people blockaded Watson Highway Road in Tongaat with burning tyres and stones as they vented their frustration about being left high and dry for weeks.
Grandmother Zarina Khan, 50, said they had been failed by the government.
“We don’t have drinking water for 50 days. The water tankers come and fill people’s JoJo tanks, but there are only so many people they can service. We are relying heavily on donations from businesses and NGOs but even they are feeling the pinch.”
On Saturday the eThekwini municipality said the construction of an emergency water supply pipeline from Nyaninga reservoir to Tongaat south reservoir had been completed.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said as a result, access to intermittent piped water was made available to some areas in Tongaat.
“Arrangements to rebuild the Tongaat water treatment plant are at advanced stage. The access road to the plant is being repaired and repairs are at advanced stage, although the heavy rain last weekend delayed progress.”
He said procurement processes to start rebuilding the plant had been finalised and work would start as soon as a contractor was appointed.
“In the interim, the municipality continues to supply water through tankers and 48 static tanks. There are also boreholes and a donated package plant which supplies non-drinking water.”
Metro police spokesperson Senior Supt Parboo Sewpersad said their public order police unit had been sent to the area on Monday morning after reports about protest action.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said no damage or injuries were reported and police were monitoring the situation.
