Fed-up Tongaat community protests after 50 days without water

Hundreds of irate residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest over still not having water almost two months after the deadly floods in April.

A group of people blockaded Watson Highway Road in Tongaat with burning tyres and stones as they vented their frustration about being left high and dry for weeks.

Grandmother Zarina Khan, 50, said they had been failed by the government.

“We don’t have drinking water for 50 days. The water tankers come and fill people’s JoJo tanks, but there are only so many people they can service. We are relying heavily on donations from businesses and NGOs but even they are feeling the pinch.”

On Saturday the eThekwini municipality said the construction of an emergency water supply pipeline from Nyaninga reservoir to Tongaat south reservoir had been completed.