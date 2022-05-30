×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fed-up Tongaat community protests after 50 days without water

30 May 2022 - 12:13
A screenshot from a video showing hundreds of irate community members in Tongaat protesting on Monday morning about not having water for 50 days after the April floods.
A screenshot from a video showing hundreds of irate community members in Tongaat protesting on Monday morning about not having water for 50 days after the April floods.
Image: Screenshot

Hundreds of irate residents in  Tongaat, north of Durban, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest over still not having water almost two months after the deadly floods in April. 

A group of people blockaded Watson Highway Road in Tongaat with burning tyres and stones as they vented their frustration about being left high and dry for weeks. 

Grandmother Zarina Khan, 50, said they had been failed by the government. 

“We don’t have drinking water for 50 days. The water tankers come and fill people’s JoJo tanks, but there are only so many people they can service. We are relying heavily on donations from businesses and NGOs but even they are feeling the pinch.” 

On Saturday the eThekwini municipality said the construction of an emergency water supply pipeline from Nyaninga reservoir to Tongaat south reservoir had been completed. 

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said as a result, access to intermittent piped water was made available to some areas in Tongaat.

“Arrangements to rebuild the Tongaat water treatment plant are at advanced stage. The access road to the plant is being repaired and repairs are at advanced stage, although the heavy rain last weekend delayed progress.”

He said procurement processes to start rebuilding the plant had been finalised and work would start as soon as a contractor was appointed.

“In the interim, the municipality continues to supply water through tankers and 48 static tanks. There are also boreholes and a donated package plant which supplies non-drinking water.”

Metro police spokesperson Senior Supt Parboo Sewpersad said their public order police unit had been sent to the area on Monday morning after reports about protest action. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said no damage or injuries were reported and police were monitoring the situation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Woman hit by car while collecting water from JoJo in flood-hit La Mercy

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while collecting water from a roadside JoJo tank in flood-hit La Mercy on the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 hour ago

Joburg Water pump station 'not on fire'

A statement about a City Power substation being on fire and affecting water supply is fake, Johannesburg's water utility announced on Sunday.
News
20 hours ago

Cape Town pumps in R36m to repair vandalised water infrastructure

Vandalism of critical water infrastructure is draining Cape Town’s coffers.
News
1 day ago

22 days without water pushes Tongaat residents to plan mass action

Residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, are planning to take the streets on Thursday in protest against not having a water supply for more than 20 ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings