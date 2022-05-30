Woman hit by car while collecting water from JoJo in flood-hit La Mercy

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while collecting water from a roadside JoJo tank in flood-hit La Mercy on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

According to Riza Mohammed of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the incident took place at about 6pm on Sunday.

“CERT volunteers, together with emergency services, were dispatched and upon arrival found an adult female had been knocked [down] while filling [a] water [container] at the Jojo tanks on the road.

“CERT volunteers assessed the patient and found she had sustained multiple injuries and needed immediate attention.”

Mohammed said the woman was stabilised and airlifted to hospital.

