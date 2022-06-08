×

South Africa

Grandson ‘demanded’ social grant money after allegedly raping his granny

08 June 2022 - 08:52 By TimesLIVE
A Mpumalanga man has been arrested after allegedly raping his grandmother and cousin.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Mpumalanga man has been arrested for allegedly raping his grandmother and cousin.

The 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Amsterdam magistrate's court on Wednesday.

His 87-year-old grandmother was asleep with her 26-year-old granddaughter when she was allegedly raped by her grandson at 3am on Sunday. He also allegedly raped his cousin, who was sleeping on a couch in the same room.

After the alleged rapes, he is said to have forced his grandmother to give him her social grant money.

He was arrested for alleged rape and house robbery.

TimesLIVE

