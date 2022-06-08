Hawks make fresh arrest for 2019 murder of investigator’s father

A man suspected to be behind the shooting of the 74-year-old father of a former Hawks investigator has been arrested by the Hawks’ National Task Team.

The 30-year-old man is alleged to be behind the killing of Nicholas Heerschap, father of former Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in 2019.

The pensioner was shot at close range outside the home he shared with his son.

The suspect is due to make his first appearance on Wednesday at the Atlantis magistrate’s court on charges including conspiracy to commit murder and gang-related offences.

More arrests are imminent, the Hawks said.

In April, Abongile Nqodi, 35, a sentenced prisoner, appeared in court over Heerschap’s murder on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and gang-related offences.

Heerschap, who was attached to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Cape Town, quit his job shortly after his father’s death.

The Hawks said at the time the pensioner was killed while he was behind the steering wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser, reversing out of their driveway to take his grandchild to school. The vehicle was usually driven by his son.

CCTV footage showed a black Mercedes-Benz dropping off two alleged hitmen near the crime scene and approaching the deceased on foot and killing him.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.