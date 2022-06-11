×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stink squad called in to probe stench plaguing northern provinces

11 June 2022 - 14:03
The forestry, fisheries and environment department has set up a task team to investigate complaints about a stench experienced by Gauteng and North West residents over the past week.
The forestry, fisheries and environment department has set up a task team to investigate complaints about a stench experienced by Gauteng and North West residents over the past week.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A task team has been set up to investigate the source of the stench that caused discomfort for Gauteng and North West residents in the past week. 

The forestry, fisheries and environment department set up a task team on Friday, said spokesperson Albi Modise.

The department and its provincial counterparts in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and the Free State would devise a “proactive long-term programme to improve the management of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emission sources beyond the responses triggered by public complaints”.

What's that foul smell? Strong stench in Joburg could last until Saturday

Gauteng residents may have to put up with the 'big stink' until Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Modise said a meeting on Thursday “formally initiated an investigation into the origins of the sulphurous odour, which is thought to be, in all likelihood, due to a combination of above-average ambient levels of sulphur dioxide and/or hydrogen sulphide in the air given the nature of this odour.

“During February 2021, similar sulphurous odour episodes were experienced over Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

“Investigations by the department and atmospheric emission licensing authorities in the two provinces focused on the Sasol Secunda operations because these facilities are known to be the significant contributors of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions.”

Modise said these investigations were inconclusive but this week's complaints had forced the resumption of the inquiry, with a detailed report due next week.

“The task team will investigate possible upset conditions experienced or reported by atmospheric emission licence holders over the past month that have had the potential to release large quantities of sulphur dioxide or hydrogen sulphide into the atmosphere,” he said.

PE Day Zero: Staff, inmates at St Albans prison scramble for water

A warden at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has raised the alarm over water shortages and overcrowding at the facility.
News
1 year ago

Modise said ambient air quality monitoring reports on the state of air in the region over the past month will be studied, focusing on sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide.

Ambient levels of sulphur dioxide reported by the SA Air Quality Information System showed elevated but compliant emissions.

“However, preliminary results show significantly elevated levels of hydrogen sulphide around the Irene monitoring station in Centurion on June 7. Possible sources that could influence such levels will be identified from the meteorological assessment.”

Modise said the task team would also investigate possible sources through inspections and compliance assessment of emission monitoring reports.

Sasol's Secunda plant 'cleared' as source of stench over Gauteng and Mpumalanga two weeks ago

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) said it will continue to probe the source of the stench experienced in parts of Gauteng ...
News
1 year ago

“Where non-compliances are identified, enforcement action will be taken,” he said.

“For the long-term plan, the officials will undertake a detailed assessment of hydrogen sulphide sources in the four provinces. Atmospheric emission licence holders, wastewater treatment facilities and landfill sites will be prioritised as they are the most significant contributors.

“For the atmospheric emission licence holders, emission reductions and management plans will be established to improve the monitoring and management of hydrogen sulphide to reduce the risks of ongoing pollution episodes that are affecting the provinces.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

National environment department probes source of strong stench in parts of Gauteng

The national department of forestry, fisheries and environment is probing the source of the stench over parts of Gauteng for the past two days.
News
2 days ago

Concerns over oil rush

South Africa is in the grip of a major offshore oil rush, with eight international and two local petroleum companies already active around its ...
News
10 years ago

Clean air is a right. This is what needs to change

Other countries have shown that improving it takes dedication, resources and time, but the benefits are huge
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  2. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘I felt like a zombie’: Woman shown being abused in CCTV footage speaks ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech