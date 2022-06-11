Stink squad called in to probe stench plaguing northern provinces

Modise said a meeting on Thursday “formally initiated an investigation into the origins of the sulphurous odour, which is thought to be, in all likelihood, due to a combination of above-average ambient levels of sulphur dioxide and/or hydrogen sulphide in the air given the nature of this odour.

“During February 2021, similar sulphurous odour episodes were experienced over Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

“Investigations by the department and atmospheric emission licensing authorities in the two provinces focused on the Sasol Secunda operations because these facilities are known to be the significant contributors of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions.”

Modise said these investigations were inconclusive but this week's complaints had forced the resumption of the inquiry, with a detailed report due next week.

“The task team will investigate possible upset conditions experienced or reported by atmospheric emission licence holders over the past month that have had the potential to release large quantities of sulphur dioxide or hydrogen sulphide into the atmosphere,” he said.