Stink squad called in to probe stench plaguing northern provinces
A task team has been set up to investigate the source of the stench that caused discomfort for Gauteng and North West residents in the past week.
The forestry, fisheries and environment department set up a task team on Friday, said spokesperson Albi Modise.
The department and its provincial counterparts in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and the Free State would devise a “proactive long-term programme to improve the management of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emission sources beyond the responses triggered by public complaints”.
Modise said a meeting on Thursday “formally initiated an investigation into the origins of the sulphurous odour, which is thought to be, in all likelihood, due to a combination of above-average ambient levels of sulphur dioxide and/or hydrogen sulphide in the air given the nature of this odour.
“During February 2021, similar sulphurous odour episodes were experienced over Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
“Investigations by the department and atmospheric emission licensing authorities in the two provinces focused on the Sasol Secunda operations because these facilities are known to be the significant contributors of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions.”
Modise said these investigations were inconclusive but this week's complaints had forced the resumption of the inquiry, with a detailed report due next week.
“The task team will investigate possible upset conditions experienced or reported by atmospheric emission licence holders over the past month that have had the potential to release large quantities of sulphur dioxide or hydrogen sulphide into the atmosphere,” he said.
Modise said ambient air quality monitoring reports on the state of air in the region over the past month will be studied, focusing on sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide.
Ambient levels of sulphur dioxide reported by the SA Air Quality Information System showed elevated but compliant emissions.
“However, preliminary results show significantly elevated levels of hydrogen sulphide around the Irene monitoring station in Centurion on June 7. Possible sources that could influence such levels will be identified from the meteorological assessment.”
Modise said the task team would also investigate possible sources through inspections and compliance assessment of emission monitoring reports.
“Where non-compliances are identified, enforcement action will be taken,” he said.
“For the long-term plan, the officials will undertake a detailed assessment of hydrogen sulphide sources in the four provinces. Atmospheric emission licence holders, wastewater treatment facilities and landfill sites will be prioritised as they are the most significant contributors.
“For the atmospheric emission licence holders, emission reductions and management plans will be established to improve the monitoring and management of hydrogen sulphide to reduce the risks of ongoing pollution episodes that are affecting the provinces.”
