South Africa

City of Tshwane launches action plan to future-proof it against climate hazards

11 June 2022 - 14:00
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams announced the launch of a Climate Action Plan.
Image: Screenshot

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams this week launched a climate change action plan aimed at building a climate-resilient city by 2050 and future-proofing it against the hazards of climate change. 

Williams said the city had identified geographical areas at high risk of being severely affected by climate hazards. The city, guided by scientific evidence, sought to reduce the risk for these communities. 

“After the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, it is important that metros pay attention to climate change issues. The implementation of this plan will require extensive partnerships and support from colleagues and stakeholders.”

Discussions included a commitment to end carbon emissions by 2050. 

“To achieve this goal we must reduce our emissions by 15% by 2030, 45% by 2040 and 100% by 2050,” he said. 

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who attended the launch, expressed support for the initiative. The City of Johannesburg has also raised awareness among residents about climate change and its impact on the environment. 

“In the City of Johannesburg, littering alone costs the city R74m a year, while illegal dumping costs another R80m. That's R154m that could be used to build houses, recruit police or install bulk infrastructure services to better the lives of residents and attract investments that create jobs and job opportunities,” she said.

