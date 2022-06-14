×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

AfriForum's unit to assist cop allegedly assaulted by Gauteng legislature deputy speaker

14 June 2022 - 20:44 By TimesLIVE
AfriForum's head of private prosecutions Gerrie Nel says he will assist a police protection and security services officer who was allegedly assaulted by Gauteng legislature deputy speaker Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela.
AfriForum's head of private prosecutions Gerrie Nel says he will assist a police protection and security services officer who was allegedly assaulted by Gauteng legislature deputy speaker Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela.
Image: Alon Skuy

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit on Tuesday said it would take up the case of a police protection and security services officer who was allegedly assaulted by Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature two years ago.

AfriForum said Sgt Lizzy Mojapelo approached the unit for help after the matter was withdrawn last year when senior prosecutors allegedly told Mojapelo the matter would be difficult to prosecute because the suspect was a high-profile person.

AfriForum said the alleged assault took place in February 2020 at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela.

“Mojapelo alleges that the suspect, in a drunken fit of rage, severely assaulted her.

“She further states that her police superiors did not want to help her open a case, but instead did everything in their power to frustrate those efforts,” AfriForum said.

A medical examination confirmed that Mojapelo sustained multiple injuries and also confirmed she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

The organisation said she suffered vaginal bleeding and had to receive treatment to ensure her pregnancy was not terminated.

Mojapelo documented the details of the alleged assault at every step of the process, from the occurrence book at the scene of the crime to compiling notes of her interactions with prosecutors and investigators.

Despite the prima facie evidence against Mhlakaza-Manamela, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to pursue the matter.

“We created this office to restore the principle of equality before the law, inclusive of politicians who are sheltered from prosecution because of their connections.

“We laud Sgt Mojapelo for her strong conviction and will ensure that politicians, like everybody else alleged to have committed crimes, are held to account,” head of the unit Gerrie Nel said.

Efforts by TimesLIVE to reach Mhlakaza-Manamela were not successful.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Jacob Zuma's legal team to take on prosecutor in private challenge

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team says it has drafted its charge sheet for the private prosecution of prosecutor Billy Downer.
News
6 days ago

Estranged husband gets a fine and suspended sentence for punching, kicking wife

"I am pleased with the guilty verdict. It sends a strong message to women that they must speak out against gender-based violence," says woman beaten ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | ‘I felt like a zombie’: Woman shown being abused in CCTV footage speaks about horrendous ordeal

Nicoleen Swart was violently abused by her husband Jaco Swart inside his Rite Wheels car dealership in Sinoville, north of Pretoria, in 2018.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...