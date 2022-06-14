AfriForum's unit to assist cop allegedly assaulted by Gauteng legislature deputy speaker

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit on Tuesday said it would take up the case of a police protection and security services officer who was allegedly assaulted by Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature two years ago.

AfriForum said Sgt Lizzy Mojapelo approached the unit for help after the matter was withdrawn last year when senior prosecutors allegedly told Mojapelo the matter would be difficult to prosecute because the suspect was a high-profile person.

AfriForum said the alleged assault took place in February 2020 at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela.

“Mojapelo alleges that the suspect, in a drunken fit of rage, severely assaulted her.

“She further states that her police superiors did not want to help her open a case, but instead did everything in their power to frustrate those efforts,” AfriForum said.

A medical examination confirmed that Mojapelo sustained multiple injuries and also confirmed she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

The organisation said she suffered vaginal bleeding and had to receive treatment to ensure her pregnancy was not terminated.

Mojapelo documented the details of the alleged assault at every step of the process, from the occurrence book at the scene of the crime to compiling notes of her interactions with prosecutors and investigators.

Despite the prima facie evidence against Mhlakaza-Manamela, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to pursue the matter.

“We created this office to restore the principle of equality before the law, inclusive of politicians who are sheltered from prosecution because of their connections.

“We laud Sgt Mojapelo for her strong conviction and will ensure that politicians, like everybody else alleged to have committed crimes, are held to account,” head of the unit Gerrie Nel said.

Efforts by TimesLIVE to reach Mhlakaza-Manamela were not successful.

TimesLIVE

