POLL | Do you believe judge Maumela is biased against advocate Teffo?

A heated exchange between judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and advocate Malesela Teffo during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Monday sparked debate and accusations of bias against Teffo.
Teffo raised several objections, including the adjournment of the case.
He was responding to a request tabled by advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, on the basis her client would have pleaded differently had she known about the existence of the second docket.
“The state had a legal duty to [produce the second docket]. Accused number five’s constitutional rights have been violated to such an extent that had we known about the existence of this docket, we would not have pleaded the way we have pleaded. We are unable to conduct our defence further as a result of this late disclosure of this police docket,” said Mshololo.
Teffo, representing accused one to four, said further postponements would infringe on the rights of all the accused, including Ntuli.
“Your Lordship, I still feel aggrieved as accused one to four are being excluded from proceedings by this court,” said Teffo.
Maumela instructed Teffo to “sit down” before accusing him of undermining his authority in court.
“I'm not going to the chambers about you trying to undermine me in court. I’m not going to any chambers,” he said.
Teffo insisted on the infringement of the rights of his clients, but Maumela interjected and ordered the advocate to “sit down” unless he wanted to be in contempt of court.
The heated exchange sparked debate online.
While some applauded the judge for “calling out Teffo’s theatrics”, others said Maumela was biased and should recuse himself from proceedings.
