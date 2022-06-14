×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

WATCH | ‘Cricket ground WWE’ — Video of fan brawl during SA vs India T20 goes viral

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 June 2022 - 12:42
Spectators clashed at the match between the Proteas and India.
Spectators clashed at the match between the Proteas and India.
Image: Twitter/ @Punn_dit

The Proteas and India may be the main attraction on the field, but some fans grabbed all the attention last week when they got into a scuffle, reportedly over a flag.

 A video of a fight during the first Twenty20 International match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has gone viral.

According to one fan, the brawl took place after an overzealous fan apparently brought a big Indian flag, “maybe obstructing” views of the action.

He said an argument ensued and someone grabbed a cellphone and recorded fists flying.

He claimed there were several fights in the stands but this may have been the only one that came to blows.

On the field, the Proteas showed their dominance with a good performance. David Miller smashed 64 not out off 31 balls to help SA chase down a 212-run target.

SA extended their lead in the series with another win on Sunday in Cuttack. Heinrich Klaasen hit 81 off 46 balls as SA beat India by four wickets.

The third match will take place in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the fight.

Here is a look at some reactions:

READ MORE:

Klaasen smashes 81 in Cuttack as Proteas take 2-0 lead against India

Heinrich Klaasen capitalised on his chance selection to smash 81 off 46 balls as SA beat India by four wickets in the second T20 International in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in the T20 series in India

Former coach Eric Simons says the subcontinent’s torrid weather will be even harder to adjust to than its slow pitches
Sport
5 days ago

Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl

Coalition partners appeal to president to intervene before the meeting resumes on Tuesday
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players Soccer
  3. Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’ Soccer
  4. Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu' Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Pitso building brand beyond dressing room Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...