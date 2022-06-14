WATCH | ‘Cricket ground WWE’ — Video of fan brawl during SA vs India T20 goes viral

He claimed there were several fights in the stands but this may have been the only one that came to blows.

On the field, the Proteas showed their dominance with a good performance. David Miller smashed 64 not out off 31 balls to help SA chase down a 212-run target.

SA extended their lead in the series with another win on Sunday in Cuttack. Heinrich Klaasen hit 81 off 46 balls as SA beat India by four wickets.

The third match will take place in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the fight.

Here is a look at some reactions: