×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Task team nabs three copper cable thieves in Durban

19 June 2022 - 14:30
Three men stole copper cables on a railway track at Mobeni, Durban.
Three men stole copper cables on a railway track at Mobeni, Durban.
Image: Werner Hills

Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing copper cables on a railway track near the SJ Smith Hostel at Mobeni in Durban.

According to the office of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, the economic infrastructure task team acted after receiving intelligence about cable theft in Durban.

The team were led to Swinton Road where they found three men in possession of 51m of copper cables, eight bundles of copper cables and seven metres of aluminium cable.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 26, were detained by Montclair SAPS and charged with theft.

They will appear before the Durban magistrate's court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fed-up women take fight against cable theft to suspects’ doorsteps

The community has been under siege as blackouts leave clinics and schools unable to deliver basic services
News
6 days ago

Prasa worker who stole copper cables worth R1m gets 12 years in prison

The Scottburgh regional court on Tuesday sentenced Sphiwe Mngadi, 43, to 12 years in jail after his conviction for tampering with and destroying ...
News
2 weeks ago

Illegal immigrant who ripped up working railway line gets six years' jail

A Zimbabwean who was in the country illegally and caught red-handed with pieces of railway track that he had stripped and stolen has been sentenced ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  4. High drama at Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in KZN as bull elephant throws car into ... South Africa
  5. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...