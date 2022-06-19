Task team nabs three copper cable thieves in Durban

Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing copper cables on a railway track near the SJ Smith Hostel at Mobeni in Durban.

According to the office of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, the economic infrastructure task team acted after receiving intelligence about cable theft in Durban.

The team were led to Swinton Road where they found three men in possession of 51m of copper cables, eight bundles of copper cables and seven metres of aluminium cable.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 26, were detained by Montclair SAPS and charged with theft.

They will appear before the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.