Illegal immigrant who ripped up working railway line gets six years' jail

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahajana said Vingiran had pleaded guilty to the crime and to entering SA illegally.

“On October 27 2021, at Koedoespoort campus on a functional railway line, Vingiran was found by security guards stealing locomotive bearings valued at R132,000 that belonged to Transnet. The guards alerted the police and he was arrested on the scene,” said Mahajana.

“Prosecutor Dru Ramsamy asked the court to impose a prescribed minimum sentence, because of the effects this type of offence had in the community. Money that is supposed to be spent on developing communities is instead spent on replacing damaged items and tightening security,” she added.

“Furthermore, Ramsay said, “Vingiran had no regard for the laws of the country over and above being an illegal immigrant.”

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

TimesLIVE

