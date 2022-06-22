Gift of the Givers borehole strikes water in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers successfully sunk its fourth borehole at the Jose Pearson hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday afternoon.
The first water strike hit at 160m, with the second strike hitting at 168m moments later.
JUST IN @GiftoftheGivers successfully hits borehole in Nelson Mandela Bay: Jose Pearson hospital. First water strike at 160. This is their 4th successful borehole of 10 planned and budgeted for in the region. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/o3M84mrUrn— Catherine White (@cat_reporting) June 22, 2022
Jose Pearson treats more than 230 patients with tuberculosis. There are 160 staff members.
It has been reported that the hospital often experiences water shortages and with day zero a reality, Gift of the Givers prioritised the area.
People in the surrounding area will also have access to water from the borehole once the water has been tested and declared safe for human consumption.
Gift of the Givers plans to drill 10 boreholes in Nelson Mandela Bay, but if more funding is available drilling can continue in other areas affected by the drought.
The crisis in the province led to “water-shedding” being introduced in several areas earlier this month. The water-shedding led to power being cut off between 10am and 4pm daily.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.