×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gift of the Givers borehole strikes water in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

Catherine White Video journalist
22 June 2022 - 18:28
The Gift of the Givers has successfully drilled a borehole at the Jose Pearson Hospital in Nelson Mandala Bay. The hospital had been hard hit by water shortages.
The Gift of the Givers has successfully drilled a borehole at the Jose Pearson Hospital in Nelson Mandala Bay. The hospital had been hard hit by water shortages.
Image: Catherine White/ TimesLIVE

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers successfully sunk its fourth borehole at the Jose Pearson hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The first water strike hit at 160m, with the second strike hitting at 168m moments later.

Jose Pearson treats more than 230 patients with tuberculosis. There are 160 staff members.

It has been reported that the hospital often experiences water shortages and with day zero a reality, Gift of the Givers prioritised the area.

People in the surrounding area will also have access to water from the borehole once the water has been tested and declared safe for human consumption.

Gift of the Givers plans to drill 10 boreholes in Nelson Mandela Bay, but if more funding is available drilling can continue in other areas affected by the drought.

The crisis in the province led to “water-shedding” being introduced in several areas earlier this month. The water-shedding led to power being cut off between 10am and 4pm daily. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bureaucratic paralysis is pushing SA to the brink of ruin

By this time tomorrow, water-shedding will be under way in two provinces, for two very different reasons.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Water shedding: the new way forward for SA’s dry towns and cities

Water-shedding became SA's new catchword this week with forced rationing introduced last Monday by Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape, to ...
News
3 days ago

Kouga water cuts: 'You can sit outside and shout but nobody's going to listen to you'

As the grim reality of water-shedding hits home in the Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape, desperate measures to stop the area from ...
News
6 days ago

Desperate campaign to save water as Mandela Bay grinds towards day zero

As day zero looms large for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, urgent appeals are going out to the thousands of residents who will be impacted.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...