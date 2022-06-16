×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kouga water cuts: 'You can sit outside and shout but nobody's going to listen to you'

'Water-shedding is not our long-term solution': deputy mayor

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
16 June 2022 - 09:00

As the grim reality of water-shedding hits home in the Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape, desperate measures to stop the area from completely drying up are under way, along with a strategy that will see the return of proper supply in about two months...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Slow drip of reality sets in on day one of ‘water-shedding’ in nine dry towns News
  2. WATCH | Six hours without water for Kouga municipality as water-shedding ... Video & Podcasts
  3. LISTEN | Water-shedding from 10am to 4pm for Eastern Cape towns as crisis hits ... News
  4. Desperate campaign to save water as Mandela Bay grinds towards day zero South Africa
  5. ActionSA slams ANC coalition failure ahead of Nelson Mandela Bay’s day zero Politics

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa
  3. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa
  4. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  5. KZN’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala found guilty of corruption, money ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...