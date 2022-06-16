Kouga water cuts: 'You can sit outside and shout but nobody's going to listen to you'
'Water-shedding is not our long-term solution': deputy mayor
16 June 2022 - 09:00
As the grim reality of water-shedding hits home in the Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape, desperate measures to stop the area from completely drying up are under way, along with a strategy that will see the return of proper supply in about two months...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.