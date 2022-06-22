Life behind bars for man after brutal rape ended in death of ex-girlfriend

A man has been handed two life sentences for the brutal rape of his former girlfriend, aged 20, in Mpumalanga.

Hendrick Nicholas Hanse van Reinsburg, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday in the high court in Mbombela.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Hanse van Reinsburg and the victim had been in a relationship but were separated at the time of the incident in October 2019.

On the day in question, Hanse van Reinsburg visited his ex-girlfriend at her rented room in Mjejane near Komatipoort.

“It is further said that the accused raped her using a wooden object [spoon] before he fled the scene, leaving her in a pool of blood at Mjejane.”

The victim was found by neighbours who took her to Tonga Hospital. She was certified dead the next day.

“Police opened a murder case with an additional charge of rape and the matter was investigated by the police at Komatipoort. The members worked tirelessly in their investigation with the hope to find the perpetrator. Their hard work paid off when they arrested the accused at a tavern in Kamhlushwa,” a day after her death.

Hanse van Reinsburg was handed a life sentence for rape and another for murder. The sentences would run concurrently.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the sentence and thanked the good samaritans who took the victim to hospital, the investigation and prosecution team, as well as the judiciary.

“It is unfortunate to have lost a life of a young girl in this manner. We also hope that the sentence will serve as a deterrence to others who might consider emulating the actions of the accused,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

