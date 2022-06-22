WATCH LIVE | Auditor-general briefs the media on audit outcomes of municipalities and entities report
Scheduled to begin at 11am
22 June 2022 - 11:00
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will hold in-depth discussions with members of the media on the outcomes of her report.
TimesLIVE
