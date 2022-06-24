Public enterprises DG Tlhakudi placed on precautionary suspension

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general of the department of public enterprises, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

In a statement on Friday, the department said a complaint had been laid with the Public Service Commission pertaining to Tlhakudi. It did not provide further details.

“The matter was investigated by an external investigator and the report was referred to the presidency for consideration.”

It said in accordance with government protocol, the president delegated the matter to justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola for further processing in accordance with the senior management service handbook.

“The minister of justice and correctional services has placed the director-general of the department of public enterprises on precautionary suspension with immediate effect until the disciplinary process is completed,” the department said, adding that all further communication on the matter would be issued by the justice and correctional services department.

TimesLIVE

