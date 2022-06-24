Eskom granted interdict to stop strike at plants amid stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has been granted a court order stopping the unprotected strike action at nine of its power stations and facilities over the past 24 hours.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the strike and intimidation of workers could increase the risk of load-shedding at higher stages.

Some employees went on an unprotected strike after a deadlock in wage negotiations on Tuesday.

“This morning [Friday] we went to court and an interdict was granted. This is an illegal strike and should any of our employees or colleagues conduct themselves in a way that is not appropriate we will take the necessary action,” he said.

“We have a disciplinary process.”

The power utility’s management team provided an update on the system challenges on Friday amid stage 4 rolling blackouts.