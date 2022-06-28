×

South Africa

Durban pensioner dies on highway after suffering heart attack

28 June 2022 - 08:50
An elderly Durban man crashed his car and died on a busy highway after suffering a heart attack. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A 60-year-old man died on a Durban highway after he suffered a heart attack and crashed his car on Monday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident happened at about 2pm on the M4 Ruth First Highway near the Virginia airport.

He said the vehicle had left the road and crashed into the bush.

“First responders from Nettow alerted emergency services that the driver of the vehicle appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and paramedics responded to the scene.

“On arrival on scene a male approximately 60 years of age was found in a state of cardiac arrest. 

“Advanced life support paramedics and emergency care practitioners worked fervently for over an hour in an extensive effort to resuscitate the man. However, efforts were unsuccessful.”

