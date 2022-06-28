US hostage envoy visits Venezuela in bid to free jailed Americans

President Joe Biden's chief hostage negotiator led a US delegation on a visit to Caracas on Monday in the latest bid to secure the release of Americans detained in Venezuela, according to a US official and other sources familiar with the matter.

A previous trip in March by Roger Carstens, US special envoy for hostage affairs, and other senior US officials led to the freeing of two jailed Americans. But at least eight US prisoners remain.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro disclosed Monday's visit during televised remarks, saying US officials met with the head of the government-controlled congress, Jorge Rodriguez, to continue talks that began in March. He did not provide details.

Sources familiar with the matter said the agenda for Monday's talks was limited to humanitarian issues and did not include the Opec nation's oil sector, which has been under US sanctions since 2019. The meetings included Ambassador James Story, head of the US government's Venezuelan Affairs Unit based in neighbouring Colombia.

In March, a high-level delegation from the US met with Maduro, and easing US sanctions was among the topics discussed, although no agreement was reached at the time.

That visit marked the highest-level US talks with Caracas in years, and Venezuela soon freed a former executive of Citgo Petroleum, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, and a Cuban American and also promised to resume talks in Mexico with the Venezuelan opposition.

Maduro has yet to agree on a date to return to the negotiating table.

Five other Citgo executives are still held in Venezuela.

Also in custody is Matthew Heath, a Marine veteran arrested in 2020 on charges of terrorism and arms trafficking. Heath, who has denied the charges, remains in a Venezuelan hospital after what his lawyer said was an attempted suicide by cutting his own arm last week.

“After he attempted suicide, Matthew's family made a plea to Presidents Biden and Maduro to act decisively to arrange an emergency medical evacuation to the US so that Matthew can get the specialised care he needs,” Jonathan Franks, spokesperson for Heath's family, said in a statement.

He called Carstens' reported trip “an encouraging sign.”

US officials said Heath was not sent by Washington and have accused Venezuelan authorities of holding him illegally.

Two other Americans still detained are former US special forces members, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were arrested in 2020 in connection with a botched raid aimed at ousting Maduro.