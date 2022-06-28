Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has hit out at the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) for launching a court action against his decision not to extend exemptions granted to Zimbabweans living in SA.

He said he and his department “will vigorously defend the lawful, reasonable and rational decision” to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit. Zimbabweans who hold the permit were given a grace period of 12 months to migrate to other permits.

“The minister’s door is always open for constructive engagement, rather than waste ever-shrinking government resources to defend unnecessary court challenges,” the department said on Tuesday.

“The minister hopes sense will prevail and the HSF will opt for engagement rather than embark on a spurious court action which can only lead to further tensions between citizens and foreign nationals.

“If the HSF has the interests of Africans in the continent at heart, the minister expects it to play its constructive role in assisting the affected Zimbabwean nationals to apply for one or the other visas provided for in the Immigration Act.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.