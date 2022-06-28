×

South Africa

Tavern tragedy: ‘There was a strange smell and then all hell broke loose’

28 June 2022 - 11:17 By Asanda Nini, Aphiwe Deklerk , Sithandiwe Velaphi and Luke Charter

Grieving East London teenagers, who were among the partygoers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park at the weekend, have given DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) their harrowing accounts of the tragic events that left 21 teens dead...

