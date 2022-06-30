Theft, vandalism, load-shedding combine to strain City Power’s infrastructure

“It is not a normal person, this person makes sure they bypass the lines so that when they do their dirt there are no outages. We started to pick it up only when there was overloading in the area,” he said.

He said the entity started to improve on the screening of contractors and has started to phase out some so that at least City Power technicians will be the main people working on the network instead of contractors.

“We are phasing out a lot of contractors and ensuring that we train internal staff to do some of the work.

We cannot get rid of all contractors, especially with the pressure and the amount of work that is needed, and considering that we are in stage 6 load-shedding,” said Mangena.

The entity will screen the contractors that it is hiring to ensure that they know who is working on the network. “We need to ensure that we empower and insource, and make sure that we hire technicians internally,” he said.

Mangena said the entity was working on the security technology that would activate armed response if someone was fiddling with the substation.