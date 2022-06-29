Higher load-shedding levels having negative effect on Tshwane power network

The City of Tshwane says higher levels of load-shedding have a negative effect on its electricity network and infrastructure, and inhibit its ability to attend to outages.

After having already implemented stage 4 load-shedding for several days, Eskom announced on Tuesday it would implement stage 6 during peak demand hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The power utility said this was due to the unlawful industrial action under way at its plants.

“Unfortunately, stage 6 load-shedding means that all Tshwane regions will be affected by rolling blackouts for a minimum of six hours per day. These blackouts will be implemented in two or three stages per day,” said utilities and regional operations MMC Daryl Johnston.

“As frequently communicated, our electricity networks were never designed for load-shedding and therefore continuously switching the network on and off has a major damaging affect on the infrastructure.”

Johnston warned residents to be aware that load-shedding can result in additional outages due to overloading of the network as well as vandalism and theft of the electrical infrastructure.