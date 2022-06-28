×

South Africa

WATCH | 'Unknown territory': Eskom confirms stage 6 load-shedding

28 June 2022 - 15:53 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
An Eskom worker checks power lines. There have been calls for striking workers to return to work amid the threat of stage 6 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Eskom has confirmed that load-shedding will move to stage 6 from 4pm Tuesday. Its executives had announced earlier the possibility of stage 6 in an urgent press briefing on Tuesday morning.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility was experiencing unprotected strikes, leading to staff shortages which were also causing delays in maintenance and repairs.

De Ruyter said Eskom had an unplanned load loss of 14,204MW and this was being made worse by the shortage of coal and labour.

“We have associated losses mainly due to the unavailability of coal and labour that leads us to an additional 3,661MW of capacity that is not available. This situation obviously creates substantial risk,” De Ruyter said. 

TimesLIVE

