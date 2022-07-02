×

South Africa

Two men shot in suspected KZN hijacking

02 July 2022 - 11:52 By STaff Reporter
Two men were shot multiple times in a suspected hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Two men were shot multiple times on the link road between Mandeni and the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, according to IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security.

The men were said to be travelling towards the N2 when the suspected hijacking occurred and their vehicle left the road.

They are currently being stabilised at the scene and will be transported to hospital, said IPSS, adding that police are on the scene.

