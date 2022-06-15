×

South Africa

Armed trio ‘hijack’ tanker to steal fuel

15 June 2022 - 09:15
The fuel tanker allegedly hijacked by three armed men on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied/PT Alarms

A Durban tanker driver was allegedly hijacked and assaulted by three armed men who emptied the vehicle of fuel he was transporting.

According to a local security company the incident happened early on Tuesday morning.

“PT Alarms units came to the rescue after a trucker was allegedly hijacked and found assaulted and bound inside his vehicle in the early hours on Tuesday on the old Airport Road in Isipingo, south of Durban,” the company said.

A taxi driver raised the alarm about the fuel tanker driver being in distress.

A team followed the taxi driver to the location and found a fuel tanker on the side of the road.

“On further inspection and calling for the driver, he responded from inside the truck that he was tied up and had been hijacked.

“The truck driver was bound with cable ties. He alleged he was hijacked at the M7/N2 intersection by three armed suspects in a white BMW.”

The driver was allegedly assaulted.

“He alleged the hijackers drove the truck to an unknown location, emptied the tanker and left it on the old Airport Road”.

PT Alarms said police were alerted and arrived on the scene.

TimesLIVE

