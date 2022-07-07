×

Gardee's alleged murderers charged with 'plotting another killing' from behind bars

State prosecutor drops bombshell in Nelspruit court but refuses to name intended victim for 'safety reasons'

07 July 2022 - 15:39
Sipho Mkhatswha, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Hillary Gardee, face an additional charge of conspiring to commit murder.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The court proceedings of the three men implicated in the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former secretary-general of the EFF Godrich Gardee, started on Thursday after extensive delays.

Protests in the Nelspruit area had disrupted plans in bringing the accused to court.  

Prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni dropped a bombshell, saying the state was adding a charge of conspiracy to commit murder against all three of the accused.

Mpolweni told the Nelspruit magistrate's court he could not give details on who the three conspired to kill.

“For safety reasons, the state will not divulge the name of the person who was to be killed,” he said. 

On Thursday, proceedings had been set down for the continuation of the bail application of Sipho Mkhatshwa. His co-accused, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama, who had initially opted not to apply for bail, had also been expected to launch a fresh application. 

The trio have been behind bars since the body of Gardee was discovered outside Mbombela in May — several days after she went missing. The 28-year-old had been raped and shot. 

