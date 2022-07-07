Man in critical condition after falling from third floor at popular Pretoria mall
A man is in a critical condition after he fell from the third floor at a popular shopping mall in Pretoria on Thursday.
Emer-G-Med said the reason for his fall and the events preceding it are unclear and will be the subject of a police investigation.
Paramedics were called to the mall in the Menlyn area just after 8am.
“On arrival on scene it was established that a male, approximately 30 years of age, had fallen from a height of approximately three storeys,” said Emer-G-Med.
Emer-G-Med said the man was found in a critical condition and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a mechanical ventilator to help him breathe.
“The assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter was called for and the man was airlifted to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required.”
