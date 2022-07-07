'There’s no police minister in SA, just a childish impostor': Shivambu weighs in on Cele rant

Several politicians have weighed in on police minister Bheki Cele's heated rant against Action Society’s director of community safety Ian Cameron.

This week Cele lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu, Western Cape, after Cameron challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.

Cele spent several minutes defending his struggle credentials.

“That is why I was sent to prison. That is why I was sent to Robben Island. That’s why I lived in the cold water, that is why I ate bad food, because I was fighting for human rights.

“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was exiled for it,” Cele said, telling Cameron not to “provoke” him.

Weighing in on the rant, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Cele's behaviour was childish.

“There’s no police minister in SA, there’s a childish impostor, a charlatan who overreacts to everything because of the so many sins and secrets he’s hiding. How does a public representatives act in such a childish manner at a public engagement?” said Shivambu.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Cele's struggle credentials had nothing to do with the lived experiences of South Africans.

“The lived experiences of South Africans is totally different to this tirade by the minister. If the minister went to jail and exile for the people, our country would not be in a mess it is, under his tripartite alliance government over the last 28 years,” he said.