×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

I didn't vanish, I was never called to testify in Ntumba case — witness

Street name in police records does not exist, but Sowetan finds technician

08 July 2022 - 10:06
Mpho Koka Journalist

It took a journalist less than three hours to locate the house of a state witness with crucial evidence in the murder trial of Mthokozisi Ntumba after law enforcement agencies failed to find him for four months despite having unlimited tracing resources...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  2. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  3. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  4. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  5. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths