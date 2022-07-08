×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man accused of murdering two-year-old nephew to apply for bail

08 July 2022 - 15:19
Tshepiso Lucas Leeto, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew Neo Refemetswe Tlhame. Stock photo.
Tshepiso Lucas Leeto, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew Neo Refemetswe Tlhame. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The case against Tshepiso Lucas Leeto, who is accused of murdering his two-year-old nephew, was postponed in Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

The 23-year-old, represented by Legal Aid SA, is expected to make his formal bail application on July 14. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said police reports revealed that Leeto was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of Neo Refemetswe Tlhame.

Neo's body was found in a shallow grave at Extension 3, Blydeville, outside Lichtenburg, on Tuesday. 

Mamothame said a police interrogation linked Leeto to the murder and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

“The report indicates that police were called by Neo’s mother after they spotted a suspicious grave near the river. The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance,” he said.

Mamothame said according to the police, Neo went missing on May 24 while with his grandparents.

North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo lauded police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena’s officers for a swift arrest. 

“We trust the collaboration between ourselves and the police will bring justice for the family of the deceased,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Grandmother due in court for failing to alert police of grandchild's rape

A grandmother will stand trial for failing to report the rape of a minor. Her 12-year-old grandchild was raped by an uncle.
News
1 day ago

Man sentenced to life in jail for rape of stepdaughter, 9, that was 'prophesied by pastor'

A 36-year-old stepfather from Hercules in Pretoria West has been sentenced to life for the rape of his nine-year-old stepdaughter.
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Perhaps the activist was a jerk to Cele, but you know who should be upset?

It’s possible the police minister knows who Ian Cameron is and doesn’t like his politics. I myself am not a huge fan
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Child, 3, dies after father 'throws him in river'

A family tragedy unfolded at the weekend with the death of a three-year-old boy, allegedly at the hands of his father, who then drowned himself.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  2. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  3. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  4. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  5. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners
'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...