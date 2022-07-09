×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola

09 July 2022 - 11:36
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The police have established a multidisciplinary task team to investigate crimes committed at Eskom.

This was revealed by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, who added that special task teams that will investigate critical infrastructure crimes have been launched in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He was speaking during a media briefing by the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) on prosecutions after the 2021 July unrest.

“For Eskom specifically, we have established a multidisciplinary task team which consists of prosecutors [who are] going to look at all the crimes committed within Eskom.

“We will update South Africans in due course as we move on. The team has various specialists,” he said.

The power utility, which recently plunged the country into darkness by bumping load-shedding up to stage 6, has been plagued by acts of sabotage.

On Thursday Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding was be implemented on Friday, reducing to lower stages at the weekend. To add to its woes, the electricity utility was also faced with a crippling labour strike over wages which has since been resolved.

Masemola said among other reasons, the task teams have been established to prevent what happened during the July 2021 riots which gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and left more than 300 people dead.

Communities were left in ruins and the civil unrest cost the economy billions after infrastructure like malls was looted and vandalised.

He said: “We were called by the president to establish task teams dealing with critical infrastructure crime and we have established those task teams which are going to culminate into units.”

These permanent units have been tasked to investigate, among other crimes, infrastructure destruction, cable theft, illicit mining activities.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages over the weekend

Eskom has urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa tells Eskom to stop targeting townships with prolonged blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Eskom to stop prolonged power outages in townships.
Politics
3 days ago

IFP wants public enterprises department dismantled amid Eskom woes

The leadership of the IFP has called for the scrapping of the public enterprises department, saying electricity utility Eskom is in crisis and on the ...
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  4. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa
  5. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners