South Africa

ActionSA sends condolences to families of patrons shot dead in taverns

10 July 2022 - 18:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
ActionSA says the proliferation of guns has reached an unacceptably high and alarming level in SA, after 21 people were killed at three taverns this weekend.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

SA has degenerated into a lawless country where a daily occurrence of violent crimes has become commonplace, ActionSA said on Sunday.

The party was commenting after 21 people were shot dead at taverns in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg  and Katlehong over the weekend.

Those who lost their lives and their affected families could have been spared this tragedy if the government prioritised adherence to the rule of law and supported an effective criminal justice system, it said.

“Proliferation of guns has reached an unacceptably high and alarming level in SA, with our Firearms Control Act barely addressing the problem due to (the) president of the country having interest in the survival of the ANC over the safety of the SA people.”

The party called on the authorities within the criminal justice system to act swiftly and urgently in apprehending the perpetrators of these crimes.

