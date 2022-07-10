14 people died in a tavern shooting in Soweto in the early hours of Sunday.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed the shooting happened at Nomzamo Park tavern after midnight.
A further 10 people were admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.
He said initial investigations showed people were enjoying themselves in the tavern when the gunmen entered and shot at them randomly.
Police are on the scene conducting investigations.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
14 killed in Soweto tavern shooting
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
14 people died in a tavern shooting in Soweto in the early hours of Sunday.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed the shooting happened at Nomzamo Park tavern after midnight.
A further 10 people were admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.
He said initial investigations showed people were enjoying themselves in the tavern when the gunmen entered and shot at them randomly.
Police are on the scene conducting investigations.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eight arrested for hijacking and murder of off-duty police officer
LISTEN | 36 arrests for Phoenix murders, Hawks probing 8 cases of incitement for July 2021 unrest
LISTEN | ‘Someone must answer’: Cele to Enyobeni tragedy mourners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos