South Africa

14 killed in Soweto tavern shooting

10 July 2022 - 08:54
14 people have been killed at a tavern in Soweto
14 people have been killed at a tavern in Soweto
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

14 people died in a tavern shooting in Soweto in the early hours of Sunday.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed the shooting happened at Nomzamo Park tavern after midnight.

A further 10 people were admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.

He said initial investigations showed people were enjoying themselves in the tavern when the gunmen entered and shot at them randomly.

Police are on the scene conducting investigations.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

