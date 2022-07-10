×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to be a 'random' act, say police

10 July 2022 - 10:35
Four people were killed and eight injured in an alleged random shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night Stock photo.
Four people were killed and eight injured in an alleged random shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police say the shooting at a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday night that claimed the lives of four people and left eight injured was a random act.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said patrons were having drinks at a tavern in Sweetwaters when two men opened fire on them at about 8:30pm.

“A vehicle arrived and parked outside the tavern. Two males jumped out of the vehicle, entered the tavern and fired random shots at the patrons.

“A total of 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and the other two died in hospital.

“Another eight people are still in hospital after they sustained injuries. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.”

Gwala said the victims are aged between 30 and 45.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS. The docket has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who will take over the investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

14 killed in Soweto tavern shooting

14 people died in a tavern shooting in Soweto in the early hours of Sunday.
News
3 hours ago

Four dead and eight injured in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Four people died in a mass shooting at a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday night.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  4. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa
  5. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners