South Africa

Murder suspect allegedly jumps to death after attacking KZN officer

11 July 2022 - 13:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A 46-year-old murder suspect plunged to his death from a flat in Amanzimtoti on Saturday.
A 46-year-old murder suspect plunged to his death from a flat in Amanzimtoti on Saturday.
Image: via Facebook/PT Alarms

A 46-year-old murder suspect is alleged to have jumped to his death after attacking an arresting police officer in an Amanzimtoti flat, south of Durban, on Saturday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Amanzimtoti police were called to Beach Road where they were shown the body of a man who had plunged to his death off a building.

“It is alleged Brighton Beach police officers were tracing a wanted murder suspect. He was traced to a flat in Amanzimtoti. When the officers were effecting an arrest, the suspect resisted and stabbed the arresting officer on both hands.

“The suspect then tried to escape through a window and succumbed to his injuries. An inquest docket was opened at the Amanzimtoti police station,” said Ngcobo.

It is understood the arresting officer was not critically injured.

TimesLIVE

