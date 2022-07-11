×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts

11 July 2022 - 07:18 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future. Stock photo.
Eskom says load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Eskom says its generation capacity shortages will persist over the next few weeks, meaning load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future.

“It will take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover,” the electricity utility said on Sunday.

It said it had 4,597MW on planned maintenance and 16,457MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

At the weekend three units at Kendal and one each at Tutuka and Majuba power stations were forced offline for emergency repairs, said Eskom. The return to service of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Duvha power stations was delayed,.

Stage 4 load-shedding was announced from 5am to midnight on Monday. Load-shedding was due to be reduced to stage 2 from midnight until 5am on Tuesday.

“This load-shedding sequence is likely to be repeated throughout the week,” Eskom said.

This week's load-shedding schedule.
This week's load-shedding schedule.
Image: Eskom

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ ON:

Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola

The police have established a multi-disciplinary task team to investigate crimes committed at Eskom.
News
1 day ago

'This is no longer 1975, when our people relied on primus stoves': Pule Mabe slams Eskom

“This is no longer 1975, when our people relied on primus stoves and candlelight, things have changed," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
News
2 days ago

MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time

The likes of Bheki Cele and Pravin Gordhan can no longer hide behind struggle credentials and state capture conspiracy theories
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Dirty coal is keeping SA’s inflation in check: S&P

South Africa’s reliance on coal to generate most of its power makes it an environmental pariah but it’s also helping keep inflation in check, ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners