South Africa

Two arrested in connection with PMB tavern shooting

11 July 2022 - 15:17 By TIMESLIVE
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a tavern shooting which left four dead on Saturday night.
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a tavern shooting which left four dead on Saturday night.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, which left four people dead. 

Speaking outside Samukelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg on Monday, KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed on Tuesday that police made the arrests after Saturday’s shooting.

He said police were able to locate the vehicle used in the crime and that more arrests are imminent.

Two men are alleged to have entered the tavern and randomly opened fire on the patrons resulting in at least 12 people being shot. Two people died at the scene and two died later.

