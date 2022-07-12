×

South Africa

Two community corrections officials killed while tracing parolee in Duduza

12 July 2022 - 21:34 By TimesLIVE
Two Boksburg community corrections officials were shot dead in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Two Boksburg community corrections officials were shot dead in Duduza in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the two officials, named as Mr Faku and Mr Moliki,  were killed about 7.45am as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. A state firearm was stolen from one of the officials.

“The tremendous sense of loss is magnified by the tragic circumstances under which such a violent assault was unleashed against our officials. I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and correctional officials,” Lamola said.

Lamola said the ministry and the police will leave no stone unturned in investigating the crime.

