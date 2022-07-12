The trial of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The high court granted a request in June by advocate Zandile Mshololo to postpone the trial so she could study the contents of the controversial second docket.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said the accused were entitled to a fair and speedy trial.
“The fact put on the table by advocate Mshololo is that she needs to go into the contents of the second docket,” he said in granting the postponement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court
The trial of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The high court granted a request in June by advocate Zandile Mshololo to postpone the trial so she could study the contents of the controversial second docket.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said the accused were entitled to a fair and speedy trial.
“The fact put on the table by advocate Mshololo is that she needs to go into the contents of the second docket,” he said in granting the postponement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed for defence to study controversial second docket
Lawyer disputes Pretoria high court’s jurisdiction over Meyiwa murder case
'Docket accusing Kelly not official document': Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos