South Africa

Police hunting for armed men who attacked Durban family while they prayed

14 July 2022 - 09:49
Police are searching for four armed men who robbed a Durban family praying outside their home on Tuesday. Stock image
Image: 123RF/belchonock

A Durban family  were held up by armed men as they prayed outside their home, then locked in a room while the gang ransacked the house and escaped with their valuables.

Police are on the hunt for the men who accosted the family on Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage was posted on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page.

In the background a white vehicle pulls up and men alight.  A woman appears deep in prayer and stops when she notices the men.

Brandishing a gun, the robbers order the elderly woman, a man and another woman into the house.

The footage shows the trio being followed by four armed men before it ends.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo told TimesLIVE the incident took place in Sydenham at about 6.45am.

“Four armed males locked them in the room, ransacked the house and took the cellphones, TV and cash and fled the scene.

“A case of house robbery was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.”

