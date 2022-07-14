Two Tshwane metro police officers were arrested on Monday evening at Garsfontein police station in Pretoria East for alleged harassment and extortion.
Their arrest came after a case of harassment and extortion was opened by a woman who alleged the two officers had followed her to her house in the Erasmuskloof area and forced her to accompany them to an ATM to withdraw R3,000.
She said the ATM was out of order and they decided to use a money transfer service instead.
MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen said the woman reported she felt unsafe during the incident and was intimidated to a point where she paid the two officers a bribe.
“This matter was brought to my attention and I immediately reached out to the resident to support her and ensure action was taken. Arrangements were made for the officers who were on duty on Monday to report to Garsfontein police station where they were questioned and eventually arrested,” said Theunissen.
The city had initiated the necessary internal processes for the suspension of the two officers pending the investigation.
“I would like to make it unequivocally clear that the City of Tshwane has a zero tolerance approach to bribery, corruption or any illegal activities by those within our ranks. Incidents of corruption will be dealt with decisively without fear as we root out those who abuse their power and fail to uphold their oaths of office.”
Theunissen said he would ensure the matter was properly investigated and dealt with.
“We are currently working on a programme to curb lawlessness, corruption and bribery within our law enforcement units which will ensure that we immediately move against those who extort residents.”
TimesLIVE
Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for allegedly following woman home, harassing her and demanding bribe
Image: 123RF/scanrail
